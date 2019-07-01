Copa America: Messi, Aguero will have to sweat it out, says Jesus

Argentina forwards Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero will have to sweat if they’re going to break down Brazil’s watertight defence in their Copa America semifinal, says Selecao striker Gabriel Jesus.

Host Brazil has yet to concede a goal in four matches at the Copa while Argentina has improved defensively and kept clean sheets in its last two matches.

Jesus expects a tight contest in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday and says Brazil’s defence won’t give Argentina’s forward line an inch.

“It’s tough to get behind a defence that doesn’t concede goals,” he said.

“It’s also a long time since we conceded a goal. It’s very important to have a solid defence.

“Obviously they have Messi, who is the best player in the world, and they have Aguero, one of the best centre-forwards, but they’re going to have to sweat to get in behind.”

Jesus said he was sure “Argentina will attack us” and he’s looking forward to joking around with his City teammates Aguero and centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, but only after the match.

What’s clear, though, is that this is the most keenly anticipated match on the continent.

“These are two giants, from countries with a lot of history,” said Jesus.

“We’re playing at home and we have more pressure to win, but it’s a ‘clasico’ against Argentina.”

These two sides’ defences have been on top form so far but given the attacking talent that will be on show, a goalless draw would be unthinkable, even though there have been three already in the knock-out stages out of four matches.

Brazil will likely line up with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino flanked by Jesus and the exciting Gremio forward Everton, a reported target for Manchester City.

Argentina is almost certainly sure to stick to the trio that played its last two matches — 2-0 victories over Qatar and Venezuela — with Lautaro Martinez joining Messi and Aguero.

Silva’s worries

But there is one name that most occupies the thoughts of Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva, and that’s Messi.

“Obviously no matter how much attention you pay it doesn’t count for much against the best player in the world,” said Silva.

“Whenever we play against him for the national team or in the Champions League, it’s difficult.

“No matter how much you study him, you’ll never be able to understand the difference he can make.

“In the decisive moments, you think he’ll do one thing, and he pulls out of his hat something that you never expected. That’s the difference.

“But now it’s Brazil against Argentina and we’ll try to defend our end and admire him some other day.”

Scaloni’s take

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni wants his players to put aside that historic rivalry, though, and treat this simply as a major tournament semifinal with a final at stake for the winners.

“We need to play this, not like just another match, but like a Copa America semifinal, no matter who it’s against,” said Scaloni.

“We can’t think about playing our greatest rivals. That amplifies the legend.

“We’re going to try to impose our game and do what will give us an advantage,” he added.