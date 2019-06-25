Football

Copa America: Cavani helps Uruguay top group

Firing it in: Edinson Cavani’s perfectly-timed header against Chile gave Uruguay the bragging rights in Group C on Monday.

Meets Peru in quarterfinals; Japan and Ecuador eliminated

A late header from Edinson Cavani gave Uruguay a 1-0 win over holder Chile on Monday which saw it snatch the top spot in Group C at its opponent’s expense and set up a quarterfinal meeting with Peru.

The striker glanced Jonathan Rodriguez’s cross into the net in the 82nd minute to break the deadlock in a finely balanced game played with a fierce competitive edge even though both teams had already sealed their place in the last eight.

Cavani had been sent off in Uruguay’s 1-0 defeat to Chile in the 2015 quarterfinals and he and his teammates celebrated the goal as if it had just won them a trophy.

In Belo Horizonte, Japan and Ecuador were eliminated after their 1-1 draw gifted Paraguay a quarterfinal berth as one of the two best third-placed sides.

The results: Group C: Uruguay 1 (Cavani 82) bt Chile 0; Ecuador 1 (Mena 35) drew with Japan 1 (Nakajima 15).

