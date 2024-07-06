ADVERTISEMENT

Copa America 2024: Canada stuns Venezuela on penalties to reach semifinals; sets up clash with Argentina

Published - July 06, 2024 09:27 am IST - Arlington

Canadians are playing in the Copa America for the first time and produced a relentless display of pressing in what was a frantic game.

AFP

Canada team members celebrate their victory after a penalty shoot-out during the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match against Venezuela in Arlington, on July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Canada reached the semi-finals of the Copa America on July 5 after beating Venezuela 4-3 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob Shaffelburg fired Canada into the lead in the 13th minute but Salomon Rondon equalised in the 64th before Canada triumphed in the shoot-out to set up a last-four meeting with world champions Argentina.

The Canadians, under American coach Jesse Marsch, who only took over the team in mid-May, are playing in the Copa America for the first time and produced a relentless display of pressing in what was a frantic game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams failed to score from the spot twice in the shoot-out, leaving it at 3-3 after five penalties each and sending the contest into sudden death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Canada keeper Max Crepeau, who had made a major error for Venezuela’s equaliser, made ammends as he saved Wilke Angel’s kick.

That left Ismael Kone with the chance to win the game and he converted with an ice-cool penalty to set off the celebrations in front of a crowd of 51,080 mostly Venezuela supporting fans.

Canada played Argentina in the opening game of the group stage losing 2-0 to the defending champions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US