Convincing win for Gokulam

Having already qualified for the Hero Indian Women’s League (IWL) football tournament semifinals, Gokulam Kerala wrapped up its final Group ‘B’ fixture with a convincing 5-0 win over Bidesh XI here on Friday. Bidesh XI ended its group stage campaign without a point.
In another match, Odisha Police was held to a 1-1 draw by Sreebhumi FC. Odisha Police’s Tikina Samal, who played the first three games as a goalkeeper, scored her third goal of the tournament. Both sides failed to make it to the knockout round.
The results: Gokulam Kerala 5 (Kamala Devi 4, Scindia Saundatikar 57-og, Sabitra Bhandari 63, Umapati Devi 82, Karishma Shirvoikar 86) bt Bidesh XI 0; Odisha Police 1 (Tikina Samal 26) drew with Sreebhumi FC 1 (Poonam 78).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.