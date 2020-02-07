Football

Convincing win for Gokulam

Having already qualified for the Hero Indian Women’s League (IWL) football tournament semifinals, Gokulam Kerala wrapped up its final Group ‘B’ fixture with a convincing 5-0 win over Bidesh XI here on Friday. Bidesh XI ended its group stage campaign without a point.

In another match, Odisha Police was held to a 1-1 draw by Sreebhumi FC. Odisha Police’s Tikina Samal, who played the first three games as a goalkeeper, scored her third goal of the tournament. Both sides failed to make it to the knockout round.

The results: Gokulam Kerala 5 (Kamala Devi 4, Scindia Saundatikar 57-og, Sabitra Bhandari 63, Umapati Devi 82, Karishma Shirvoikar 86) bt Bidesh XI 0; Odisha Police 1 (Tikina Samal 26) drew with Sreebhumi FC 1 (Poonam 78).

Feb 7, 2020

