Conte in the firing line, seeks miracle

Can they? If Inter is to stay alive, it needs an encore of such scenes with its strikers — Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku — celebrating a goal.

Milan

30 November 2020 21:30 IST

Inter Milan has painted itself into a corner with a poor showing so far in the competition

Antonio Conte is in the firing line with another Champions League failure looming as his Inter Milan side heads to Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday with its hopes of reaching the knock-out stage hanging by a thread.

The three-time European champion is bottom of Group B with just two points from four games, six points behind leader Gladbach.

Real Madrid is one point behind the Germans in second place and three clear of Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk with two matches to play.

Advertising

Advertising

Title drought

An Italian team has not won a European trophy since Inter secured the Champions League to complete a treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

And Inter needs a miracle to avoid a third consecutive exit in the group stage.

Against Gladbach, the 1977 European Cup runner-up, there will be no room for error.

The teams settled for a 2-2 draw at the San Siro last month, with Romelu Lukaku scoring both goals for the hosts.

Inter needs to win and then beat Shakhtar, while also hoping other results go its way.

For former Juventus and Chelsea manager Conte, who took over at Inter in 2019, his European record has been consistently disappointing.

Conte tasted European glory as a player with Juventus, in the 1995/96 Champions League.

Best result

But the 51-year-old’s best result as a coach was leading Juventus to the 2012/13 quarterfinals.

He took Chelsea to the last 16 in 2017-2018, but this threatens to be his fourth failure to make it into the knock-out rounds.

An exit from the lucrative tournament would prove costly for Inter, who this week revealed losses of €102.4 million for 2019/2020, largely blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

Club president Steven Zhang nevertheless hailed Conte as “a true leader” who would restore the Chinese-owned side to its former glories.

“Last season’s goal was to start creating a winning mentality, then try to reduce the gap with our competitors,” said Zhang.

Last season, Conte took Inter to a second-place finish in Serie A, just one point behind Juventus, and to the Europa League final where it lost to Sevilla.

Furious outburst

He had looked set to leave after just one season following a furious outburst following the defeat by Sevilla, complaining both he and the players received “little protection from the club”.

“I don’t want another year like that,” fumed Conte before confirming he would stay after clear-the-air talks.

A divorce would have proved costly with his contract running until 2022 and worth a reported €12 million a season.

This season Inter has frequently had to come from behind, battling back from two goals down to equalise before Real Madrid snatched a 3-2 victory in Spain.

It also came from two goals down to beat Torino 4-2 a week ago, but convincingly won 3-0 against Sassuolo on Saturday to move second in Serie A.

Better or worse

But Conte admitted his side had been outplayed by Real Madrid in the 2-0 defeat last time out in Europe, not just because of Arturo Vidal’s first-half sending off for arguing with the referee.

“Responsibility needs to be shared and we need to be united, for better or for worse,” said Conte.

“In positive and negative moments, we all need to take credit and responsibility. We’re all in the same boat and we’re all rowing in the same direction.”

Against Gladbach, Conte will be counting on the attacking duo of Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, who have scored 10 of Inter’s 14 Champions League goals in the past two seasons.

Sanchez factor

Alexis Sanchez also scored against Sassuolo, finding the net in two consecutive league fixtures for the first time since December 2017 when he was at Arsenal.

But former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been increasingly sidelined, looking set to leave after just a year in January.

“It’ll be difficult since they’re a tough opponent, as we saw at San Siro,” said Inter full-back Matteo Darmian.

“But we’ll keep trying until our exit is mathematically confirmed.”