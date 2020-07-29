Football

Community Shield on August 29

The Football Association announced on Wednesday that the Community Shield, the traditional curtainraiser for the new English season, will take place at Wembley on August 29.

The match between Premier League champion Liverpool and the winner of Saturday's FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played two weeks before the start of the top-flight season.

