ADVERTISEMENT

Colombian club president shot dead after match

September 26, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - BOGOTA, Colombia

Edgar Paez was driving home with his daughter after a home loss to Atletico FC when he was shot by two men on a motorbike close to Tigres' stadium in Bogota

AP

Representational view of the Tigres FC stadium | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Colombian second division club Tigres FC has announced its president, Edgar Paez, was fatally shot after his team’s loss on Saturday night.

According to local media reports, the 63-year-old Paez was driving home with his daughter after a home loss to Atletico FC when he was shot by two men on a motorbike close to Tigres' Metropolitano de Techo stadium in Bogota.

His daughter was uninjured in the attack and prosecutors have an investigation into the murder underway.

“The Tigres family and the sporting community are devastated by this event,” the club said in a statement that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “His commitment to the team and his dedication to the development of the sport in our region left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Colombian Football Federation also extended its condolences to Paez's family and team in a statement.

“The Colombian Football Federation and its Executive Committee mourn the passing of Mr. Édgar Paez, the president of Tigres FC Club. From Colombian football, we extend our condolences and stand by the side of his family, friends, and loved ones in their grief. Rest in peace.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US