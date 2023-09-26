HamberMenu
Colombian club president shot dead after match

Edgar Paez was driving home with his daughter after a home loss to Atletico FC when he was shot by two men on a motorbike close to Tigres' stadium in Bogota

September 26, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - BOGOTA, Colombia

AP
Representational view of the Tigres FC stadium

Representational view of the Tigres FC stadium | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Colombian second division club Tigres FC has announced its president, Edgar Paez, was fatally shot after his team’s loss on Saturday night.

According to local media reports, the 63-year-old Paez was driving home with his daughter after a home loss to Atletico FC when he was shot by two men on a motorbike close to Tigres' Metropolitano de Techo stadium in Bogota.

His daughter was uninjured in the attack and prosecutors have an investigation into the murder underway.

“The Tigres family and the sporting community are devastated by this event,” the club said in a statement that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “His commitment to the team and his dedication to the development of the sport in our region left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The Colombian Football Federation also extended its condolences to Paez's family and team in a statement.

“The Colombian Football Federation and its Executive Committee mourn the passing of Mr. Édgar Paez, the president of Tigres FC Club. From Colombian football, we extend our condolences and stand by the side of his family, friends, and loved ones in their grief. Rest in peace.”

