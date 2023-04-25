ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Stellini leaves Tottenham, Mason in charge

April 25, 2023 02:18 am | Updated April 24, 2023 10:59 pm IST - LONDON:

Stellini was the assistant of former manager Antonio Conte, who left Tottenham by mutual agreement last month.

Stellini has left his position as Tottenham interim coach, club chairman Daniel Levy said on April 24. | Photo Credit: AP

Cristian Stellini has left his position as Tottenham interim coach, club chairman Daniel Levy said on Monday.

Ryan Mason will take over as the coach after what Levy described as the “wholly unacceptable” 6-1 rout by Newcastle on Sunday in the English Premier League.

“It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine,” Levy said.

He managed just one win in four games in charge, with the loss to Newcastle inflicting a major blow to the club’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

"Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time,” Levy said.

“I met with the player committee today. The squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season.”

