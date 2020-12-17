Cleiton seals it for BFC

Sunil Chhetri and Cleiton Silva scored their third goals of the season as Bengaluru FC defeated Odisha FC 2-1 in its Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

With the contest tied 1-1, a long pass was headed into the path of Deshorn Brown by fellow BFC substitute Udanta Singh.

Brown teed up Cleiton and the forward sealed the winner for the Blues in the 79th minute.

In the ninth minute of the match, Odisha had a goal disallowed. Diego Mauricio released fellow striker Manuel Onwu upfront with a through-ball in the ninth minute.

Onwu found the back of the net, but much to his dismay, the linesman raised the flag for off-side. However, replays showed that the Odisha player was clearly on-side.

In the 38th minute, Bengaluru broke the deadlock when Chhetri leapt higher than Odisha defender Shubham Sarangi and headed the ball past goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh. This was the Indian skipper’s 42nd goal in the league.

Moments before the second-half cooling break, captain Steven Taylor equalised for Odisha.

He made a darting run off a Jerry free-kick and beat custodian Gurpreet Singh with a full-stretch flick.

Unfortunately for him and Odisha, it was Cleiton and Bengaluru who had the last laugh.

The result: Odisha FC 1 (Taylor 71) lost to Bengaluru FC 2 (Chhetri 38, Cleiton 79).

Friday’s match: NEUFC vs Jamshedpur FC, 7.30 p.m.