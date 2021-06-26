Euro 2020 | Clean sheet king Italy favourite

Wales will look to up the tempo against Denmark their last-16 encounter

Italy stormed into the last 16 scoring more freely than in past European Championships, but it is its near-impenetrable backline that makes it favourite to beat Austria in Saturday’s knockout game and head deep into the tournament.

Italy won its first two games 3-0 — after never netting three before at the Euros. A solid Italian defence is nothing new.

In three Euro 2020 games, the Azzurri have faced only 12 shots, on or off target.

Enviable record

Further back, Italy has kept a clean sheet in each of its last 11 matches in all competitions, going 1,055 minutes without conceding since a Donny van de Beek goal for the Netherlands last October.

One more clean sheet will see them equal its record of 12 consecutive games without conceding, set between 1972 and 1974.

This is Austria’s first appearance in the knockout stages of the Euros.

Fiery striker Marko Arnautovic is more than happy to ruffle some feathers, but Italy’s rearguard will relish the competition.

One worry coach Roberto Mancini does have is over the fitness of central defender Giorgio Chiellini.

In the day’s other game in Amsterdam, Denmark will take on Wales.

On the road

While Denmark is hitting the road for the first time at a tournament that is being played in 11 cities across Europe, Wales has had a tougher travel schedule. The team based itself in Baku, Azerbaijan, where it played its first two matches before facing Italy in Rome.

Wales is hoping it can build up the same kind of momentum that carried it to the semifinals of Euro 2016.

Welsh star Gareth Bale, however, has not scored in his last 14 internationals and missed a penalty against Turkey in Baku.