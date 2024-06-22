GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Claudio Bravo makes 4 saves as Chile plays Peru to a scoreless draw in Copa America

Claudio Bravo became the oldest player in a Copa America game and made four saves to help Chile play Peru to a scoreless draw in the tournament opener for both teams

Published - June 22, 2024 11:02 pm IST - ARLINGTON, Texas

AP
Paolo Guerrero of Peru jumps over Claudio Bravo of Chile as he saves the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru and Chile at AT&T Stadium on June 21, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Paolo Guerrero of Peru jumps over Claudio Bravo of Chile as he saves the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru and Chile at AT&T Stadium on June 21, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Claudio Bravo became the oldest player in Copa America history and made four saves to help Chile play Peru to a scoreless draw on Friday night in the tournament opener for both teams.

Bravo, who is 41 years and 69 days, stopped a first-time shot by Gianluca Lapadula on a corner kick in the 79th minute before denying Paolo Guerrero on the rebound attempt in front of 43,030 fans at AT&T Stadium.

Chile's best scoring chance came in the 16th minute when Alexis Sánchez was left wide open in front of the goal, but his redirection went over the crossbar.

The physical battle featured 37 fouls and four yellow cards.

Chile and Peru trail Argentina in Group A.

Argentina, which began the defense of its Copa America title with a 2-0 victory over Canada on Thursday, faces Chile on Tuesday at East Rutherford, New Jersey in a rematch of the 2016 Copa America final.

Peru plays Canada on Tuesday at Kansas City, Kansas, then closes the first round against Argentina on June 29 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

Fourteen U.S. stadiums are hosting the tournament, which runs through July 14 and ends at Miami Gardens, Florida. Six nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean were added to the 10 South American teams, just as in the centennial Copa America in 2016.

soccer

