Football | City routs Burnley

Neat finish: Riyad Mahrez, centre, shoots past Burnley’s Charlie Taylor to score City’s second goal.

Manchester

23 June 2020 22:37 IST

Juventus pulls four clear at the top with win over Bologna.

Manchester City thrashed Burnley 5-0 to ensure Liverpool will not be able to clinch the Premier League title when it faces Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored twice, while David Silva grabbed one what could prove his final City goal to cut the gap at the top to 20 points.

A bad night for Burnley on the field was compounded by a banner flown over the stadium at the start of the match reading: “White lives matter Burnley”.

In a statement, Burnley said: “Those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor. This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for.”

The disparity of resources between the sides was shown even before kick-off as Burnley boss Sean Dyche could not even fill his bench, while Pep Guardiola was able to make eight changes from a 3-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Dyche has been left frustrated by the Burnley board’s refusal to extend contracts of five players who are out of contract at the end of the month.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala scored early as Juventus put its Italian Cup final woes behind with a 2-0 win over Bologna on Monday to move four points clear of Lazio on top of the Serie A table.

Ronaldo had missed a penalty in the Italian Cup semifinal against AC Milan, and drew a blank in the final which Juventus lost 4-2 on penalties to Napoli.

But the 35-year-old made no mistake in Juventus’s first league game since beating Inter Milan 2-0 in Turin on March 8.

Ronaldo converted a spot-kick earned by Matthijs de Ligt after 23 minutes for his 26th goal for the Turin giant in all competitions this season.

Paulo Dybala curled in the second on 36 minutes off a Federico Bernardeschi back-heel flick as Juventus, chasing a ninth consecutive Scudetto, opened up a four-point lead on second-placed Lazio.

AC Milan shrugged off the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to sweep past Lecce 4-1 and keep its bid for European football next season alive on Monday as 10-man Fiorentina was held 1-1 by basement club Brescia.

Sevilla climbed back up to third place in LaLiga on Monday after a 2-2 draw at Villarreal, as Bruno Soriano played for the first time in over three years following his injury nightmare.

Paco Alcacer put Villarreal ahead on 18 minutes and Pau Torres restored the lead on the stroke of half-time after Sevilla captain Sergio Escudero had drilled in from outside the area.

Munir El Haddadi ensured Sevilla came away with a point that put it back above Atletico Madrid, which faces Levante on Tuesday, with an equaliser on 63 minutes to snap Villarreal’s three-match winning run.

The draw pushed Villarreal into the Europa League spots at the expense of Real Sociedad, while the introduction of Bruno for the final few minutes marked the end of an injury-decimated spell dating back to May 2017.

Bruno, who was part of the Spain squad at Euro 2016, made his first appearance in 1,128 days when he replaced Alcacer, having been sidelined for the best part of three seasons by a career-threatening knee injury.

The results:

Premier League: Manchester City 5 (Foden 22, 63, Mahrez 43, 45+2, David Silva 51) bt Burnley 0.

Serie A: Bologna 0 lost to Juventus 2 (Cristiano Ronaldo 23-pen, Dybala 36); Fiorentina 1 (Pezzella 29) drew with Brescia 1 (Donnarumma 17-pen); Lecce 1 (Mancosu 54-pen) lost to AC Milan 4 (Castillejo 26, Bonaventura 55, Rebic 57, Leao 72).

LaLiga: Villarreal 2 (Alcacer 18, Pau Torres 45+4) drew with Sevilla 2 (Escudero 39, Munir 63).