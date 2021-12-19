Football

City powers on; Chelsea stutters; Barca wins

Early goal: City’s Dias, No. 3, cashes in on poor defending.  

Covid-hit Chelsea was held to a goalless draw by Wolves on Sunday after the Premier League rejected its request to postpone the game as Manchester City put struggling Newcastle to the sword 4-0. The Blues are now six points behind leader City which will top of the table at Christmas.

Earlier on Friday, Arsenal consolidated its position in the top four with a 4-1 rout of Leeds.

Barcelona is in sight of La Liga’s top four again after 19-year-old Nico Gonzalez scored a late winner to seal a much-needed victory over Elche before Atletico Madrid was beaten by Sevilla.

Juventus gave its hopes of reaching the Champions League a boost on Saturday after a hard-fought 2-0 win at Bologna in Serie A.

Important results: Premier League: Newcastle 0 lost to Manchester City 4 (Dias 5, Cancelo 27, Mahrez 63, Sterling 86); Wolves 0 drew with Chelsea 0.

On Saturday: Premier League: Leeds 1 (Raphinha 75-pen) lost to Arsenal 4 (Martinelli 16, 28, Saka 42, Smith Rowe 84).

La Liga: Real Sociedad 1 (Isak 32) lost to Villarreal 3 (Gerard 38, 68, Chukwueze 90+6); Barcelona 3 (Jutgla 16, Gavi 19, Gonzalez 85) bt Elche 2 (Morente 62, Milla 63); Sevilla 2 (Rakitic 7, Ocampos 88) bt Atletico Madrid 1 (Felipe 33).

Serie A: Bologna 0 lost to Juventus 2 (Morata 6, Cuadrado 69).

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin 3 (Belfodil 51, Richter 57, 69) bt Borussia Dortmund 2 (Brandt 31, Tigges 83).


