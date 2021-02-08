Football

City hammers Liverpool

Manchester City dismantled Liverpool, aided by Alisson Becker’s uncharacteristic goalkeeping blunders, to win 4-1 on Sunday and inflict the Premier League champions’ third successive loss at the former fortress of Anfield.

A first victory for City at Liverpool since 2003 — sparked by Ilkay Gundogan’s double — nudges Pep Guardiola’s side closer to regaining the trophy.

The results:

Premier League: Liverpool 1 (Salah 63-pen) lost to Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 49, 73, Sterling 76, Foden 83).

LaLiga: Real Sociedad 4 (Oyarzabal 26-pen, 35, Isak 54, 59) bt Cadiz 1 (Izquierdo 65); Athletic Bilbao 1 (Guillamon 43-og) drew with Valencia 1 (Gabriel Paulista 66).

