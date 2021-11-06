City deepens United’s crisis

Manchester United suffered another home humiliation as Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday to raise further questions over the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Eric Bailly’s own goal and Bernardo Silva’s strike on the stroke of half-time was the difference between the sides on the scoreboard.

But that did little justice to the chasm between the teams as only a string of stunning saves from David De Gea prevented United from a thrashing similar to the 5-0 humbling it was handed by Liverpool less than two weeks ago.

Solskjaer bought himself some time with a 3-0 win at Tottenham last weekend.

But United has now won just one of its last six Premier League games.

Solskjaer’s switch to a back five worked a treat at Spurs, but that owed much to the return of Raphael Varane from injury.

Without the French World Cup winner, who sustained a hamstring injury against Atalanta on Wednesday, the Norwegian’s decision to retain the same system quickly backfired.

Bailly was included for the first time in the Premier League this season and took only seven minutes to give City the perfect start when he sliced Joao Cancelo’s cross into his own goal.

United has won just five of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13 appearances since the five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to the club.

Ronaldo’s goalscoring heroics has kept United alive in the Champions League, but he has netted just once in the last six Premier League games.

De Gea was at fault for City’s second when Silva got an outstretched leg to Cancelo’s cross and the United stopper flapped the ball into his own net.

The results: Premier League: Manchester United 0 lost to Manchester City 2 (Bailly 7-og, Silva 45).

On Friday: Premier League: Southampton 1 (Adam Armstrong 3) bt Aston Villa 0.

La Liga: Athletic Bilbao 0 lost to Cadiz 1 (Ponce 6).

Bundesliga: Mainz 1 (Widmer 76) drew with Borussia M’Gladbach 1 (Neuhaus 38).

Serie A: Empoli 2 (Di Francesco 62, Zurkowski 71) drew with Genoa 2 (Criscito 13-pen, Bianchi 89).