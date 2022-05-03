Churchill Brothers beats RoundGlass Punjab

Former champion Churchill Brothers returned to winning ways by downing RoundGlass Punjab FC 2-1 in a championship leg match of the I-League at the Kalyani stadium on Tuesday.

Bryce Miranda put Churchill Brothers in the lead in the 25th minute off a fine effort before Kurtis Guthrie produced the equaliser for Punjab FC in the 55th minute.

Churchill Brothers kept pressing for the winner and found it late in the 85th minute when Ivorian forward Gnohere Krizo found the Punjab FC net to fetch the full quota of points for his side.

Churchill Brothers has 27 points from 15 matches to climb to the third spot in the current standings.

Earlier on Monday, Rajasthan United netted an injury-time winner to beat Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-1. Pedro Manzi scored in the 10th minute of the second half stoppage time to help Rajasthan United secure a win after back-to-back losses.

Sreenidi Deccan found the lead in the 34th minute off Vanlalbiaa Chhangte but Rajasthan United quickly restored parity through Anil Chawan in the 37th minute. Finally, Manzi produced the winner very late in the match to have Rajasthan United tallying 22 points from 16 matches. Sreenidi Decan remained on 23 points from 15 matches.

The results: Churchill Brothers FC 2 (Bryce Miranda 25, Gnohere Krizo 85) bt RoundGlass Punjab FC 1 (Kurtis Guthrie 55).

Sreenidi Deccan FC 1 (Vanlalbiaa Chhangte 34) lost to Rajasthan United FC 2 (Anil Chawan 37, Pedro Manzi 90+10).

