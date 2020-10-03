Euro Leagues | Ben Chilwell pulls the strings for Chelsea

Virtuoso performance: Ben Chilwell celebrates after his thunder strike set Chelsea on course to a big win.

London

03 October 2020 21:38 IST

Calvert-Lewin’s scoring streak and Everton’s winning run continues

Ben Chilwell scored his first Chelsea goal as the defender’s dynamic display on his Premier League debut for the Blues inspired a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Later Dominic Calvert-Lewin became Everton’s first player to score in the opening four matches of a Premier League season as it beat Brighton 4-2 on Saturday to keep its perfect start intact.

The result left Everton top of the standings on a maximum 12 points from four games.

Stubborn defence

It was Chilwell efforts that broke down Palace’s stubborn defence at Stamford Bridge.

Chilwell’s thumping finish put Chelsea ahead soon after half-time and he provided the assist for Kurt Zouma’s header as the Blues doubled their lead.

Jorginho added a pair of late penalties for Chelsea to complete the rout, although the second caused some angst for Tammy Abraham as the Blues striker argued with Cesar Azpilicueta about who should take it before losing the heated debate with his captain.

The results:

Premier League: Chelsea 4 (Chilwell 50, Zouma 66, Jorginho 78-pen, 82-pen) bt Crystal Palace 0; Everton 4 (Calvert-Lewin 16, Mina 45+2, Rodriguez 52, 70) bt Brighton 2 (Maupay 41, Bissouma 90).

Serie A: Sassuolo 4 (Berardi 19, Caputo 58-pen, 85, Locatelli 90+3) bt Crotone 1 (Simy 49-pen).

LaLiga: Real Valladolid 1 (Villa 37) lost to Eibar 2 (Burgos 29-pen, K. Rodrigues 90); Atletico Madrid 0 drew with Villarreal 0.

Bundesliga: Dortmund 4 (Haaland 31, 66, Can 47, Passlack 90+2) bt Freiburg 0; Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Kamada 54, Dost 71) bt Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 18).

Cologne 1 (Rexhbecaj 84) lost to M’Gladbach 3 (Plea 14, Lainer 16, Stindl 56-pen); Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 27) bt Arminia Bielefeld 0; VfB Stuttgart 1 (Kalajdzic 76) drew with Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Schick 7).

Friday: Serie A: Fiorentina 1 (Vlahovic 72) lost to Sampdoria 2 (Quagliarella 43-pen, Verre 83).

Bundesliga: Union Berlin 4 (M. Kruse 13, Ingvartsen 49, Friedrich 63, Pohjanpalo 64) bt Mainz 05 0.