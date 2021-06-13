Football

Copa America | Chile’s Sanchez out of group stage

Alexis Sanchez.  

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez will miss the group stage of the Copa America due to a leg injury, the national team said in a statement late on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with a muscle problem on his foot after training on Friday and will not travel to Brazil with the rest of the Chile squad for the tournament.

“The estimated recovery time exceeds the first phase of the Copa America, for which the athlete will remain in his recovery process in Chile, with the medical team of the national team,” the team said.

Chile begins its campaign against Argentina at Rio de Janeiro’s Nilton Santos stadium on Monday. It is also set to take on Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay in Group A.


