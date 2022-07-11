Chianese extends stay at Hyderabad FC

It will be the Australian’s third season with the club

Versatile Australian attacker Joel Chianese signed a new contract with Indian Super League Champion Hyderabad FC to extend his stay into the third season, the club announced on Monday.

“I am very excited to be a part of the HFC family for another season. We’ve tasted success and now it’s an exciting challenge to see if we can reproduce that again,” said the 32-year-old after the deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2022-23 season.

“I think Manolo has a way of not only getting the best out of the Indian players but also managing the foreign group very well. He’s very approachable and that goes a long way in creating a good relationship,” Chianese said about his coach Manolo Marquez.

The striker has 31 appearances for HFC, with seven goals and four assists, most of which helped HFC win some crucial points, including the successful 2021-22 campaign.

Chianese hopes that the Gachibowli Stadium will be loud and noisy next season.

“We really can’t wait to play in front of you all at our home stadium. We have felt the support from afar the last two seasons held in the bio-bubble and now it’s time to be loud,” he concluded.