year
Chhetri’s relentless pursuit to elevate India’s standard

Published - June 07, 2024 06:30 pm IST

N. Sudarshan
Worthy legacy: Chhetri, with an unparalleled career that tested the limits of possibility, has opened the doors for India to dream.

Worthy legacy: Chhetri, with an unparalleled career that tested the limits of possibility, has opened the doors for India to dream.

The onset of old age often marks the beginning of an existential crisis. In the sporting realm, it is the first confrontation athletes have with the finitude of their careers. They repeatedly attempt to feel a sense of transcendence only for the mask of invincibility to slip ever so slightly.

Sunil Chhetri’s time in international football, which ended on Thursday with the 0-0 draw against Kuwait in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification game, will go down as one of the few that militated against this accepted idea.

Longevity

He played for India for a little under 19 years, in a record 151 matches, scoring a record 94 goals, all of it in full bloom, neither burning out nor fading away.

Chhetri first turned out for India in 2005 when football’s popularity was geographically constrained.

The likes of I.M. Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia were indeed famous in the hot-beds such as Kerala, Goa and the east of India, but they weren’t pan-Indian stars in a true sense.

Chhetri can stake claim to have been the first such hero. He was the captain for a dozen years, carrying the nation’s hopes every time he set foot on the pitch, so much so that the National team’s identity became synonymous with his.

In team sport, there is a mythical idea of a selfless athlete who shuns individual glory. There is also the popular adage that the leader is only as good as his team. Chhetri was ambitious yet humble, and his greatness may lie in his relentless pursuit to make the team as good as him.

“He has had great influence on the National team players,” Erik Paartalu, Chhetri’s former teammate at Bengaluru FC, told The Hindu last July after the SAFF Championship triumph.

“But the real help comes to those who can help him. If he wants the ball played in a certain way, or an early cross... and that just drives everybody forward. Because, if you are helping Sunil Chhetri out, you are scoring goals and winning games.”

Fitter and leaner

For a footballer, Chhetri was diminutively built. But the 5’7” frame proved remarkably tough to pin down. And over the years, he became fitter and leaner, and re-conditioned his body to meet modern-day physical demands. In India’s successful SAFF campaign last year, Chhetri, nearly 39, played every minute of the semifinal and final over a four-day window, both of which lasted 90 minutes and more.

Results-wise, Chhetri may not have taken India to great heights. The nation is still a lowly 121 in FIFA rankings. It has never qualified for the World Cup and hasn’t gone past the group stage in the three AFC Asian Cups he has competed in. But with an unparalleled career that tested the limits of possibility he opened the doors for India to dream. That’s a worthy legacy to leave behind.

