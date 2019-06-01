Chhetri wants clarity on domestic calendar

India’s football star Sunil Chhetri on Saturday urged the sport’s stakeholders to “quickly” clear the confusion around the upcoming season’s domestic calendar. There is still no clarity on whether the Indian Super League would merge with the I-League and if so when, leaving the players and fans confused about the future of domestic football.

Waiting for answers

“I just want to get the answer quick. It is always conducive when you know the whole calendar as to what team, which team, what league, which games and stuff like that,” said Chhetri.

“I’ve heard that the think-tanks are working very hard, I know it’s not easy. I just hope we get the answers soon. And if we don’t you guys, the media, please keep asking them.” he said.

The 34-year-old Chhetri currently stays a match away from being the most-capped Indian footballer in the international arena. He is tied on 107 matches with his mentor Bhaichung Bhutia. “It may sound strange, but I am the fittest in my life at the moment. It’s a bit weird when I say this, but it’s true,” he said.

“I think the knowledge and discipline is the highest in my life right now, in terms of taking risk, in terms of having the right food, and in terms of training — and that’s probably why I am this fit,” he added.

Chhetri was speaking on the last day of the team’s preparatory camp for the forthcoming King’s Cup.

“It’s been 7-8 days of training, and what the players have been really happy is about the coach’s tactical, and technical knowledge where we understand things, and improve ourselves.

“Stimac’s man-management has been exceptional as he talks to everyone. He is open-minded. Players can go and talk to him anytime. It also helps as he was a player. When he talks to you, you get to understand that he too understands what a player goes through, and his needs. It’s all synchronised,” Chhetri said.