Chhangte, Manisha named men's and women's AIFF Players of Year for 2022-23

July 05, 2023 03:47 am | Updated July 04, 2023 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

India and Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte was on Tuesday named the AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year, on the back of his impressive performance in the Indian Super League (ISL) and for the national team.

The 26-year-old Mizoram player featured in 12 matches during the international season for India, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the 2022-23 season. He beat national team-mates Nandhakumar Sekar and Naorem Mahesh Singh to the coveted award.

Chhangte, who is currently doing national duty in the SAFF Championships here, played in 22 matches during Mumbai City FC's ISL Winners' Shield-winning campaign last season and scored 10 goals while providing six assists.

He also netted seven goals in seven matches in the Durand Cup last season, while also scoring one goal in three games in the Super Cup.

Manisha Kalyan was named as the AIFF Women Player of the Year by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after its Annual General Meeting here.

The 21-year-old Punjab forward, who plies her trade for Cypriot first division club Apollon Ladies, beat Dalima Chhibber and Ngangbam Sweety Devi for the award. She had won the 2020-21 AIFF Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year.

The Men's Coach of the Year award went to former India player Clifford Miranda, who guided Odisha FC to Super Cup triumph and also AFC Cup qualification.

Priya Parathi Valappil was named Women Coach of the Year. A former India international, Priya is the current head coach of the India women's U-17 team.

Another Mumbai City FC player Akash Mishra and India U-17 team member Shilji Shaji were named Men's and Women's Emerging Players of the Year.

The best players and coaches of the 2022-23 season were picked by eminent former players, including ex-captains Shabbir Ali, IM Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia.

