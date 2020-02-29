Chennaiyin stuns Goa with dazzling show

CHENNAI

Goian, Thapa, Sabia and Chhangte on target for the hosts; Gama nets the visitors’ consolation goal

Chennaiyin FC produced a delightful performance to register a sensational 4-1 win over FC Goa in the semifinal first leg of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

It was a collective effort by the hosts, each department playing its role to perfection. Be it Rafael Crivellaro with his touches, or Nerijus Valskis and Andre Schembri prowling at the frontline or Lucian Goain & Co at the back or Jerry Lalrinzuala on the wings or Edwin Vanspaul in midfield, each player justified his position.

After a exciting goalless first half, CFC got into action rightaway in the second session. Crivellaro’s free kick was just at the right place with three defenders lurking around. As the visitor’s ‘keeper Mohammad Nawas jumped high, Goian leapt higher to slot it home.

Anirudh Thapa struck a peach of a goal. From around 15 yards, the 22-year-old unleashed a curving shot that went past the outstretched hands of the custodian.

As if that was not enough, CFC scored two more in the space of eight minutes through Eli Sabia and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Valskis wonderful low cross from the left saw right-back Eli Sabia poke his right foot in time to convert.

Then, Thapa gave a wonderful assist for Chhangte to strike one home from close range.

Goa's substitute Saviour Gama’s late goal didn't make much of a difference in the end.

Certainly, CFC’s head coach Owen Coyle couldn’t have asked for a better result. His players deserve every applause that comes their way. This is CFC's first win over Goa in the last five matches. Now, Goa will have a mountain of a task in its home match in Fatorda on March 7.

FC Goa, however, was hampered by the absence of few important players: Hugo Boumous (indisposed), Brandon Fernandes (injured) and Edu Bedia, who had to fly back to Spain for personal reasons.

The results

Chennaiyin FC (Lucian Goian 54, Anirudh Thapa 61, Eli Sabia 77, Lallianzuala Chhangte 79) bt FC Goa 1 (Saviour Gama 85).

