Chennaiyin signs midfielder Mobashir Rahman

January 08, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has roped in Jamshedpur-born central midfielder Mobashir Rahman on loan for the remainder of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old became the first player to join the club during the winter transfer window this season. Rahman has come from East Bengal FC and previously played under head coach Owen Coyle as well during his time at Jamshedpur FC.

The head coach praised the signing of the player and recognized him as a valuable addition to the squad. The Scotsman said, “Rahman is a wonderful talent and has proven himself at the top stage. I’ve worked with him previously and know his quality on the field. He’s a valuable addition to our midfield and we’re excited to work with him for the remainder of the season.”

Rahman has scored two goals and has four assists in a total of 83 appearances in all competitions during his career.

“I’m excited to join the two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC and looking forward to work under the guidance of head coach Owen Coyle once again, who has helped me to improve my game in the past as well. I hope to give my best for the team,” Rahman commented.

