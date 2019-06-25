Chennaiyin needs a win against Manang in AFC Cup

Bidding to make the knockouts of Asian Football Confederation Cup in its maiden appearance, Chennaiyin FC needs a win against Manang Marshyangdi Club of Nepal when they meet in their final group match here on Wednesday.

A draw in its previous match against Minerva Punjab had dented Chennaiyin’s chances of securing a place in the inter-zone semifinals and a win in its next outing may not be enough for it to make history in the continent’s second tier club competition.

With eight points from five matches, Chennaiyin is at second place behind Abahani Dhaka (10 points) and it must win against the Nepalese side and hope that Minerva does not lose to the Bangladeshi side in Guwahati in another Group-E game.

If Chennaiyin beats Manang and Minerva either wins or holds Abahani, the Chennai-based side will go through to the knockout phase.

One team qualifies

Chennaiyin has a better head-to-head record against Abahani and if the two sides end on same points, the ISL team will go through.

Only one team from Group-E will advance to the knockouts.

In its first leg match in Ahmedabad, Chennaiyin defeated Manang 2-0, with goals from Chris Herd and Mailson, and head coach John Gregory will be hoping that his wards secure all three points.

“It’s a very important game for us, nothing less than a win matters tomorrow.

“The focus and attention is on getting three points and nothing else. And we have to hope the other result goes our way, in the game between Abahani Limited and Minerva Punjab,” Gregory said at pre-match conference.

Asked about playing on an artificial turf, he said, “We have not played a match as such on an artificial pitch.

“We did train at the Bangalore Football Stadium during the ISL season. But this will be a new experience for our players.”

Talking about the AFC campaign, he said, “It has been a long, long season. I spoke to Albert Roca at Bengaluru FC last season, who was in a similar situation.

“He advised me on the disadvantages of playing through the summer and on maintaining the focus and keeping everyone fit.

“Everyone needs to be kept motivated. Sometimes, games come along thick and fast and sometimes they don’t.

“Even boredom needs to be guarded against. But most importantly, everyone is looking forward to winning tomorrow’s match and then a break.”