Chennaiyin FC unveils jerseys

They have been designed by fans following an online contest

Chennaiyin FC co-owners Vita Dani and Abhishek Bachchan along with Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Fallou Diagne, Romario Jesuraj, Debjit Majumder, and head coach Thomas Bradaric at the launch of the team’s jersey in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

They have been designed by fans following an online contest

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) unveiled its home and away jerseys for the upcoming ISL season here on Saturday.

All the three kits (home, away, and neutral) have been designed by fans following a contest conducted earlier this year.

“We have depended on our extended family and in-house talent. Full credit to all our fans here today,” said CFC co-owner Vita Dani.

“It’s a matter of great pride that we happen to be one of the first clubs that gets the fans to design the jersey. And we hope to set a new precedent with greater fan engagement,” said co-owner Abhishek Bachchan.

“The one thing that Chennaiyin FC has been known for is the fighting spirit. And that spirit comes from all these fans sitting back there. It has come to be known that our home ground happens to be one of the most intimidating places to come and play. And that credit goes entirely to the fans. I look forward to that spirit.

“We promise you an exciting style of play. We promise you the never-give-in spirit of Chennaiyin FC. We look forward to the support,” added Mr. Bachchan.