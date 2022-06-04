Chennaiyin FC signs Monotosh Chakladar

Maiden ISL contract for 24-year-old Bengal captain

Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC has signed Bengal captain and defender Monotosh Chakladar ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League Season 9.

Chakladar is the third fresh signing for the Marina Machans this summer. It is also a maiden ISL contract for the 24-year-old footballer, who captained Bengal in the 75th Santosh Trophy last month and played a crucial role in the team’s runner-up finish.

“All of us at the club are aware of his leadership qualities and performance in the Santosh Trophy and we are excited to have him bring those qualities to the fold. I am certain he will fit in seamlessly into the team, and raise the overall level,” Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said.

“I'm very excited about playing in the ISL for the first time and that too for two-time champion Chennaiyin FC. My aim now is to work hard, get into the first team and win titles with this team,” an elated Chakladar said.