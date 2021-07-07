Chennaiyin FC signs Debjit Majumder

Chennai

07 July 2021 13:02 IST

Debjit, who represented SC East Bengal in the last edition of the ISL, pulled off 50 saves including two clean sheets in his 15 appearances for the Red & Gold Brigade.

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) announced on Wednesday that it has signed goalkeeper Debjit Majumder ahead of the 2021-22 season. The 33-year-old experienced campaigner inked a multi-year deal with the club.

“I’m really excited to play for CFC and keen to perform and contribute to bring its third title. Vishal (Kaith) is a good goalkeeper and he has been doing well for the last two seasons, so it will be healthy competition in the team. We both will look to bring good results for the team. I’m also looking forward to working closely with the youngsters in the club and passing on the experience,” said Debjit

