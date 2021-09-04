Chennaiyin FC sign Vladimir Koman for this season

Chennaiyin FC players in action. File. Photo by Vipin Pawar/ Sportzpics for ISL

Chennai

04 September 2021 13:04 IST

The Hungarian player debuted for the national team in 2010 and went on to play 36 matches

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has signed the Hungarian midfielder Vladimir Koman, their sixth and final foreign signing, on a season-long deal, the Club announced on Saturday.

Vladimir made his senior national team debut for Hungary in 2010 and went on to play 36 matches, netting seven goals. He was a vital cog in the country’s third-place finish in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup and emerged as the second-highest scorer with five goals.

“I’m happy to join Chennaiyin, because it’s a completely new atmosphere for me and a new experience. I would like to do my best to help the team to be successful and make the fans proud and happy,” Vladimir said.

Advertising

Advertising