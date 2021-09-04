Chennaiyin FC sign Vladimir Koman for this season

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has signed the Hungarian midfielder Vladimir Koman, their sixth and final foreign signing, on a season-long deal, the Club announced on Saturday.
Vladimir made his senior national team debut for Hungary in 2010 and went on to play 36 matches, netting seven goals. He was a vital cog in the country’s third-place finish in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup and emerged as the second-highest scorer with five goals.
“I’m happy to join Chennaiyin, because it’s a completely new atmosphere for me and a new experience. I would like to do my best to help the team to be successful and make the fans proud and happy,” Vladimir said.