Chennai City to play in Super Cup

I-League champion Chennai City FC will play its round-of-16 Super Cup fixture against Indian Super League side FC Pune City on Sunday.

Coach Akbar Nawas and midfielder Michael Regin turned up for the pre-match press conference at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday. Team officials were also present at the match co-ordination meeting with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) officials.

CCFC’s participation was in doubt after nine I-League clubs had decided to skip the knockout competition due to the unfair treatment meted out against them by the AIFF. Team owner Rohit Ramesh had indicated to Sportstar on Thursday, “Considering our AFC Champions League spot is at stake, we are contemplating playing the Super Cup.”

Despite being crowned the I-League champion Nawas felt Pune City, seventh in the ISL points table, was superior. “Favourites here would be Pune with their foreign players and coach. Player for player we are no match against any of the ISL clubs.”