ISL | Chennai City picks up full points

Vineeth and Avdic find the target for the former champion

Chennai City FC (CCFC) produced attacking football to beat a 10-man NEROCA FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday. V. Vineeth Kumar and Demir Avdic found the target once in each half for CCFC, while Subash Singh reduced the margin for NEROCA.

CCFC has nine points from six matches while NEROCA remains on five points from equal number of matches.

Attack mode

CCFC went into the attack mode right from the start and found the lead in the sixth minute off a fine diving header by under-22 midfielder Vineeth Kumar.

NEROCA was reduced to 10 men in the 61st minute when defender Shoib Akhtar received his second booking for a rash tackle on Jockson Dhas. CCFC doubled the lead in the 68th minute when Advic got himself in position to nod home a provision from Mohamed Iqbal. Subhas pulled one back for NEROCA in the 79th minute.

The results:

NEROCA FC 1 (Subash Singh 79) lost to Chennai City FC 2 (Vineeth Kumar 6, Demir Avdic 68).

Indian Arrows 1 (Vellington Fernandes 87) lost to RoundGlass Punjab FC 2 (Papa Babacar Diawara 35, 56); TRAU 1 (Tursonov 5) bt Aizawl FC 0.