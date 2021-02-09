ISL | Chennai City picks up full points

Chennai City FC (CCFC) produced attacking football to beat a 10-man NEROCA FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday. V. Vineeth Kumar and Demir Avdic found the target once in each half for CCFC, while Subash Singh reduced the margin for NEROCA.
CCFC has nine points from six matches while NEROCA remains on five points from equal number of matches.
Attack mode
CCFC went into the attack mode right from the start and found the lead in the sixth minute off a fine diving header by under-22 midfielder Vineeth Kumar.
NEROCA was reduced to 10 men in the 61st minute when defender Shoib Akhtar received his second booking for a rash tackle on Jockson Dhas. CCFC doubled the lead in the 68th minute when Advic got himself in position to nod home a provision from Mohamed Iqbal. Subhas pulled one back for NEROCA in the 79th minute.
The results:
NEROCA FC 1 (Subash Singh 79) lost to Chennai City FC 2 (Vineeth Kumar 6, Demir Avdic 68).
Indian Arrows 1 (Vellington Fernandes 87) lost to RoundGlass Punjab FC 2 (Papa Babacar Diawara 35, 56); TRAU 1 (Tursonov 5) bt Aizawl FC 0.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath