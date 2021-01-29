I-League | Chennai City FC regains winning form

Decisive strike: Elvedin Skrijel celebrates with his teammates after scoring for Chennai City FC.

29 January 2021 21:24 IST

Skrijelj’s second-half header does the trick; Sudeva holds Punjab FC goalless

Chennai City FC returned to winning ways by downing Indian Arrows by a solitary goal in an I-League fixture at the Kalyani Stadium, Kolkata, on Friday.

An Elvedin Skrijelj header midway through the second half fetched Chennai City full points. This was the former champion’s second win — it had lost its previous two outings after starting the campaign with a win over Gokulam Kerala FC.

Chennai City earned a few good chances in the opening half but poor finishing came in the way of converting them. Vijay Nagappan had back-to-back opportunities in front of an open Arrows goal in a matter of seconds in the 28th minute but failed to make a proper connection on each occasion.

Chennai City continued to create more chances after the break and found the target in the 63rd minute when Serbian Skrijelj produced a powerful header off a Mohamed Iqbal corner to find the back of the Arrows net.

Earlier in the day, Sudeva Delhi FC earned a point when it held RoundGlass Punjab FC to a goalless draw.

The results: Chennai City FC 1 (Elvedin Skrijelj 63) bt Indian Arrows 0; RoundGlass Punjab FC 0 drew with Sudeva Delhi FC 0; Churcuill Brothers 1 (Clayvin Zuniga 18) drew with TRAU 1 (Bidyashagar Singh 23).