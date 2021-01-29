Football

I-League | Chennai City FC regains winning form

Decisive strike: Elvedin Skrijel celebrates with his teammates after scoring for Chennai City FC.  

Chennai City FC returned to winning ways by downing Indian Arrows by a solitary goal in an I-League fixture at the Kalyani Stadium, Kolkata, on Friday.

An Elvedin Skrijelj header midway through the second half fetched Chennai City full points. This was the former champion’s second win — it had lost its previous two outings after starting the campaign with a win over Gokulam Kerala FC.

Chennai City earned a few good chances in the opening half but poor finishing came in the way of converting them. Vijay Nagappan had back-to-back opportunities in front of an open Arrows goal in a matter of seconds in the 28th minute but failed to make a proper connection on each occasion.

Chennai City continued to create more chances after the break and found the target in the 63rd minute when Serbian Skrijelj produced a powerful header off a Mohamed Iqbal corner to find the back of the Arrows net.

Earlier in the day, Sudeva Delhi FC earned a point when it held RoundGlass Punjab FC to a goalless draw.

The results: Chennai City FC 1 (Elvedin Skrijelj 63) bt Indian Arrows 0; RoundGlass Punjab FC 0 drew with Sudeva Delhi FC 0; Churcuill Brothers 1 (Clayvin Zuniga 18) drew with TRAU 1 (Bidyashagar Singh 23).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 9:34:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/chennai-city-fc-regains-winning-form/article33698209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY