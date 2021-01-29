I-League | Chennai City FC regains winning form

Chennai City FC returned to winning ways by downing Indian Arrows by a solitary goal in an I-League fixture at the Kalyani Stadium, Kolkata, on Friday.
An Elvedin Skrijelj header midway through the second half fetched Chennai City full points. This was the former champion’s second win — it had lost its previous two outings after starting the campaign with a win over Gokulam Kerala FC.
Chennai City earned a few good chances in the opening half but poor finishing came in the way of converting them. Vijay Nagappan had back-to-back opportunities in front of an open Arrows goal in a matter of seconds in the 28th minute but failed to make a proper connection on each occasion.
Chennai City continued to create more chances after the break and found the target in the 63rd minute when Serbian Skrijelj produced a powerful header off a Mohamed Iqbal corner to find the back of the Arrows net.
Earlier in the day, Sudeva Delhi FC earned a point when it held RoundGlass Punjab FC to a goalless draw.
The results: Chennai City FC 1 (Elvedin Skrijelj 63) bt Indian Arrows 0; RoundGlass Punjab FC 0 drew with Sudeva Delhi FC 0; Churcuill Brothers 1 (Clayvin Zuniga 18) drew with TRAU 1 (Bidyashagar Singh 23).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath