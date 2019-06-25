Chennai City FC concerned over All India Football Federation’s move

I-League champion Chennai City FC, in a letter to the general secretary of All India Football Federation (AIFF) Kushal Das, has expressed its concerns over recent media reports that states the Federation’s desire to anoint the Indian Super League as the “top and most prestigious league in the country.”

“We, Chennai City Football Club write to you today with regards to the numerous news stories and articles published both in print and digital which overwhelmingly indicate that an act is impending on behalf of the National Federation to alter the current footballing structure in the country.

“We wish to gently remind the National Federation, that as the current I-League champions, we have been neither consulted nor approached formally by the AIFF into a discussion with regard to the decision which we are informed will be announced post the AIFF Executive Committee meeting on July 3rd, 2019.

“The decision as mentioned above, refers to the AIFF’s obligation under its Master Rights Agreement to allot the Indian Super League (a new league conceptualised, owned and promoted by FSDL) as the top national league in India while simultaneously choosing to either temporarily or permanently discontinue the I-League competition. We believe such a decision, if made, even under excessive external compulsion would do more harm than good for the future of the game of football in our country,” the statement said.

CCFC has requested a special invitation from the AIFF for the Executive Committee meeting to put forward its views on the league’s future.

“We request you to grant us special invitation to the scheduled Executive Committee meeting on July 3rd, 2019 either collectively (all I-League club owners present) or individually, as the current champions of the I-League.”

The club has also sought a resolution to the pending I-League prize winner’s money as reported by Sportstar.