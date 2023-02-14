HamberMenu
Chencho goal gives RoundGlass Punjab crucial 1-0 win against Aizawl

With the win, Punjab have 37 points, the same as leaders Sreenidhi Deccan, who are currently in first place due to their better goal difference

February 14, 2023 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - Aizawl

PTI
RoundGlass Punjab FC players. File.

RoundGlass Punjab FC players. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

RoundGlass Punjab got back on level terms with leaders Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League points table after they defeated Aizawl FC 1-0 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.

Chencho Gyeltshen's solo run in the 53rd minute, which resulted in the only goal of the match, was enough for RoundGlass Punjab to hand Aizawl FC their second defeat at home.

With the win, Punjab have 37 points, the same as leaders Sreenidhi Deccan, who are currently in first place due to their better goal difference.

In another match of the day played in Mumbai, Sudeva Delhi beat Kenkre FC 3-1.

Seilenthang Lotjem (67th and 77th minutes) scored a brace for Sudeva after Lalbiakliana had given the Delhi side the lead in the 56th minute.

Samandar Ochilov scored the lone goal for Kenkre in the 74th minute.

The win took Sudeva Delhi to nine points from 16 matches, while Kenkre's hopes of moving out of the relegation zone took a big hit as they remained on 14 points after 17 games.

