Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku ‘sorry’ for ‘unhappy’ comment

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku said on Tuesday he was “sorry” after saying he was “not happy” at the club under manager Thomas Tuchel.

“To the fans I’m sorry for the upset that I've caused,” Lukaku told Chelsea's website. “Obviously, it's up to me now to restore your trust, and I'll do my best every day to show commitment on the training ground and in games to make sure we win.

“And also to the manager, my teammates and the board, I apologise, because I think it was not the right moment also. I want to move forward from this and make sure that we start winning matches and make sure that I start performing for the team in the best manner,” Lukaku added.

Earlier in the day, Tuchel said he had accepted an apology from Lukaku and the striker was available for Wednesday’s League Cup semifinal first leg against Tottenham.

“He apologised and is back in training. He did not do this to create noise in front of such a big game. And it's the very first time he has behaved like this.”