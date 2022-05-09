Chelsea wins third consecutive Women’s Super League title

Sam Kerr’s two goals helped Chelsea clinch a third successive Women’s Super League title on the final day of the season by beating Manchester United 4-2

Chelsea won their third consecutive Women’s Super League title on 9, May 2022. | Photo Credit: @chelseaFCW/twitter

Sam Kerr’s two goals helped Chelsea clinch a third successive Women’s Super League title on the final day of the season by beating Manchester United 4-2 on Sunday. A comeback against United after trailing twice ensured Arsenal did not overtake Chelsea with a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the same time. 𝟐𝟎 appearances

𝟐𝟎 goals



Your @BarclaysFAWSL Golden Boot winner... @SamKerr1! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pp3U1tcku4 — CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND! 🏆 (@ChelseaFCW) May 9, 2022 Martha Thomas’ header for fourth-place United was canceled out by Erin Cuthbert and Ella Toone’s strike in the 25th was followed by Kerr’s equalizing volley a minute into the second half. Guro Reiten’s close-range finish gave Chelsea the lead for the first time in the 51st minute and another volley from Kerr in the 66th wrapped up a fifth WSL title for Emma Hayes’ side. Find someone who looks at you the way @ZeciraMusovic looks at our @BarclaysFAWSL trophy. 😏 pic.twitter.com/tXQQqj0ueB — CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND! 🏆 (@ChelseaFCW) May 9, 2022 Chelsea can add another title next Sunday in the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City, which closed the WSL season by beating Reading 4-0 and finished third to take the final Champions League place.



