Football

Chelsea starts with a win

Jorginho.

Chelsea got its Premier League campaign on track after lethal finishing coupled with some good luck gave it a 3-1 win at Brighton on Monday.

Brighton had taken the game to Chelsea in the first half but fell behind later.

The results: Brighton 1 (Trossard 54) lost to Chelsea 3 (Jorginho 23-pen, James 56, Zouma 66); Sheffield United 0 lost to Wolves 2 (Jimenez 3, Saiss 6); Tottenham 0 lost to Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55).

Printable version | Sep 15, 2020

