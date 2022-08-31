Chelsea sign defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for £70 million

French defender Wesley Fofana has joined Chelsea on a 7-year contract after two years at Leicester City

Reuters
August 31, 2022 20:27 IST

Leicester City’s French defender Wesley Fofana has signed for Chelsea | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea have completed the transfer of defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City, both Premier League sides said on Wednesday, with the Frenchman signing a seven-year contract with the west London club.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reports said the deal was worth £70 million ($81.33 million).

"Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age," Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said.

"We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe's most exciting talents to Chelsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come."

Joined Leicester in 2020

The 21-year-old had made the switch to the Premier League in October 2020, joining from Ligue 1 side St Etienne for a reported fee of up to £36.5 million.

During his two seasons at Leicester, he made 52 appearances in all competitions, including 37 in the league and 11 across two European campaigns.

In his debut 2020-21 season, he was named as the club's Young Player of the Year after helping Leicester win their first FA Cup, performing well in the final against Chelsea.

"The two last days have been really big days for me and I'm very happy," Fofana told the club's website.

"I trained this morning with the team and it's a dream for me. I'm very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

"I'm here to win trophies — the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup (League Cup), everything... The club is built to win trophies so I'm here to continue that."

