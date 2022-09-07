Chelsea sacks coach Thomas Tuchel after Champions League defeat to Zagreb

Chelsea’s Champions League winning manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked after the team lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb, continuing a slow start to the new season

Reuters
September 07, 2022 15:05 IST

Chelsea’s head coach Thomas Tuchel leaves after the Champions League group E soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday, a day after they lost 1-0 to Croatian team Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of the Champions League group stage.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season but the London club are sixth this term after six games having won three, lost two and drawing the other.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition,” the statement added.

