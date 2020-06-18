Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig - club statement

Chelsea have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join the English side in July, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Werner, 24, will remain at Leipzig until the end of the Bundesliga season and his transfer to the English side is subject to passing a medical.

“I'm delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club,” Werner said in a statement.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”