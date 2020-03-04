Chelsea in last-eight

Vibrant Chelsea made it a torrid few days for Liverpool as goals by Willian and Ross Barkley sealed a 2-0 victory to send it through to FA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

After Liverpool’s 44-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League ended on Saturday, it was rocked again at Stamford Bridge.

Keeper Adrian, in for the rested Alisson, endured a horrible moment when he allowed Willian’s powerful shot to bounce off him and into the net in the 13th minute.

To complete a miserable night for Liverpool, former Everton midfielder Barkley drove home Chelsea’s second goal just past the hour mark after a surging run.

The results (fifth round):

Chelsea 2 (Willian 13, Barkley 64) bt Liverpool 0;West Brom 2 (Phillips 74, Zohore 90+3) lost to Newcastle 3 (Almiron 33, 45+1, Lazaro 47).

Reading 1 (Puscas 43-pen) lost to Sheffield United 2 (McGoldrick 2, Sharp 105+1).