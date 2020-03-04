Football

Chelsea in last-eight

Eases past Liverpool as its miserable run continues

Vibrant Chelsea made it a torrid few days for Liverpool as goals by Willian and Ross Barkley sealed a 2-0 victory to send it through to FA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

After Liverpool’s 44-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League ended on Saturday, it was rocked again at Stamford Bridge.

Keeper Adrian, in for the rested Alisson, endured a horrible moment when he allowed Willian’s powerful shot to bounce off him and into the net in the 13th minute.

To complete a miserable night for Liverpool, former Everton midfielder Barkley drove home Chelsea’s second goal just past the hour mark after a surging run.

The results (fifth round):

Chelsea 2 (Willian 13, Barkley 64) bt Liverpool 0;West Brom 2 (Phillips 74, Zohore 90+3) lost to Newcastle 3 (Almiron 33, 45+1, Lazaro 47).

Reading 1 (Puscas 43-pen) lost to Sheffield United 2 (McGoldrick 2, Sharp 105+1).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 11:13:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/chelsea-in-last-eight/article30984632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY