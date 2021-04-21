English Premier League | Chelsea fourth despite Brighton draw

Final nail: Arminia Bielefeld’s Fabian Klos scores to send Schalke hurtling into the second division.

Schalke relegated, Bayern pulls further ahead even as Leipzig loses

As Chelsea’s ownership climbed down from plans to join a breakaway Super League, the team climbed into the top four of the Premier League with a far-from-impressive 0-0 draw against Brighton on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side was stifled inside Stamford Bridge, barely creating a clear-cut chance against the relegation-threatened visitor.

The point moved Chelsea above West Ham on goal difference and into fourth place, the final Champions League qualification position. Chelsea and West Ham play each other on Saturday.

Brighton moved seven points clear of the relegation zone and has a game in hand over third-from-last Fulham.

Schalke was finally relegated from the Bundesliga after a dismal season with a 1-0 loss at relegation rival Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday.

It was Schalke’s 21st defeat in 30 games and the quickest of its four demotions with four games still to play. The Gelsenkirchen-based club had been playing in the Bundesliga continuously since earning promotion in 1991.

Fabian Klos’ 50th-minute goal was enough for the home side to boost its own chances of survival.

Bayern Munich capitalised on second-place Leipzig’s shock 2-1 loss at Cologne by moving 10 points clear at the top with a 2-0 win at home over Bayer Leverkusen.

Also, Eintracht Frankfurt consolidated fourth place with a 2-0 win over Augsburg.

The results: Premier League: Chelsea 0 drew with Brighton 0.

Serie A: Hellas Verona 1 (Salcedo Mora 72) lost to Fiorentina 2 (Vlahovic 45+2-pen, Caceres 65).

Bundesliga: Cologne 2 (Hector 46, 60) bt RB Leipzig 1 (Haidara 59); Bayern Munich 2 (Choupo Moting 7, Kimmich 13) bt Bayer Leverkusen 0; Arminia Bielefeld 1 (Klos 50) bt Schalke 0; Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Hinteregger 37, Silva 58) bt Augsburg 0.