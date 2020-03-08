Chelsea crushes Everton

Neat finish: Olivier Giroud scores Chelsea’s fourth goal against Everton.

London

08 March 2020 22:23 IST

In pole position to finish in the top four

Chelsea powered to its biggest Premier League win of the season and cemented its place in the top four as Mason Mount and Pedro inspired a 4-0 demolition of Everton on Sunday.

Frank Lampard’s side won for just the second time in seven league games thanks to goals from Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud in a masterful display at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, in fourth place, is five points clear of fifth-placed Wolves and with nine matches to play is in pole position to qualify for the Champions League.

Suspension call

Struggling SPAL gave its slim Serie A survival hopes a boost with a 1-0 win at Parma in a match that kicked off over an hour late following the Italian sports minister’s call for top flight matches to be suspended due to coronavirus.

Andrea Petagna’s 71st-minute penalty decided a contest that was overshadowed by minister Vincenzo Spadafora’s Facebook post just minutes before the match was due to kick off, insisting that the season be put on hold.

The results: Premier League: Chelsea 4 (Mount 14, Pedro 21, Willian 51, Giroud 54) bt Everton 0.

La Liga: Osasuna 1 (Torres 51-pen) bt Espanyol 0; Real Valladolid 1 (Ramirez 76) lost to Athletic Bilbao 4 (Lopez 4, Garcia 24, Williams 87, Cordoba 90+3).

Serie A: Parma 0 lost to SPAL 1 (Petanga 72-pen); AC Milan 1 (Ibrahomivic 77) lost to Genoa 2 (Pandev 7, Cassata 41); Sampdoria 2 (Quagliarella 77, 86-pen) bt Verona 1 (Audero 32-og).

Saturday: Premier League: Burnley 1 (Wood 13) drew with Tottenham 1 (Alli 50-pen); Arsenal 1 (Lacazette 78) bt West Ham 0; Crystal Palace 1 (Ayew 28) bt Watford 0; Sheffield United 1 (Sharp 36) bt Norwich 0; Southampton 0 lost to Newcastle 1 (Saint-Maximin 79); Wolves 0 drew with Brighton 0.

La Liga: Barcelona 1 (Messi 81-pen) bt Real Sociedad 0; Eibar 1 (Bigas 90+2) lost to Mallorca 2 (Dani Rodriguez 42, Kubo 78); Atletico Madrid 2 (Morata 32-pen, Felix 36) drew with Sevilla 2 (L. de Jong 19, Ocampos 43-pen).

Bundesliga: Borussia M’bach 1 (Stindl 50) lost to Borussia Dortmund 2 (Hazard 8, Hakimi 71); Bayer Leverkusen 4 (Havertz 4, Bellarabi 14, Paulinho 49, 55) bt Eintracht Frankfurt 0; VfL Wolfsburg 0 drew with RB Leipzig 0; Hertha Berlin 2 (Stark 41, Cunha 60) drew with Werder Bremen 2 (Sargent 3, Klaassen 6); Freiburg 3 (Sallai 34, Gunter 55, Koch 82) bt Union Berlin 1 (Andersson 61); Schalke 1 (McKennie 20) drew with Hoffenheim 1 (Baumgartner 69).