Chelsea completes record signing of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez

February 01, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - London

Chelsea on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Argentina's World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a record British transfer fee of 121 million euros (£106.8 million).

The 22-year-old, whose arrival at Stamford Bridge was announced in the early hours of Wednesday by the Portugese club, has agreed an eight-and-a-half-year deal.

Chelsea announced on their official website: "Enzo Fernandez is a Blue! The Argentinian midfielder has completed his transfer from Benfica to Chelsea."

The deal breaks the previous Premier League record, set by Manchester City when they signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million in August 2021, and takes Chelsea's spending since the end of last season to more than half a billion pounds.

