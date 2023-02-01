ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea completes record signing of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez

February 01, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - London

Chelsea announced on their official website: "Enzo Fernandez is a Blue! The Argentinian midfielder has completed his transfer from Benfica to Chelsea."

Chelsea reportedly agreed to pay a British record fee of 121 million euros to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica late on January 31, 2023. File Photo | Photo Credit: AFP

Chelsea on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Argentina's World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a record British transfer fee of 121 million euros (£106.8 million).

The 22-year-old, whose arrival at Stamford Bridge was announced in the early hours of Wednesday by the Portugese club, has agreed an eight-and-a-half-year deal.

The deal breaks the previous Premier League record, set by Manchester City when they signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million in August 2021, and takes Chelsea's spending since the end of last season to more than half a billion pounds.

