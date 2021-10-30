Football

Chelsea coasts on James’ double

Chelsea's Reece James struck twice against Newcastle United.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Even without a recognised striker on the pitch Chelsea proved far too strong for Newcastle United as Reece James struck twice to fire the Premier League leader to a 3-0 win at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher scored a goal each to stun champion Manchester City with a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion, meanwhile, fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Liverpool, as Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard spoiled what would have been a perfect week for the Merseyside club.

Chelsea leads the standings with 25 points, three ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of City.

The results: Premier League: Leicester 0 lost to Arsenal 2 (Gabriel 5, Smith Rowe 18); Burnley 3 (Wood 4, Lowton 32, Cornet 36) bt Brentford 1 (Ghoddos 79); Liverpool 2 (Henderson 4, Mane 24) drew with Brighton 2 (Mwepu 41, Trossard 65); Manchester City 0 lost to Crystal Palace 2 (Zaha 6, Gallagher 88); Newcastle 0 lost to Chelsea 3 (James 65, 77, Jorginho 81-pen); Watford 0 lost to Southampton 1 (Adams 20).

La Liga: Elche 1 (Pere Milla 86) lost to Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius Junior 22, 73).

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 2 (Hazard 40, Tigges 63) bt FC Cologne 0; Bayer Leverkusen 0 lost to VfL Wolfsburg 2 (Nmecha 48, Arnold 51); Union Berlin 2 (Giesselmann 43, Ryerson 65) lost to Bayern Munich 5 (Lewandowski 15-pen, 23, Sane 35, Coman 60, Muller 79); Freiburg 3 (Asta 20-og, Hoefler 39, Grifo 78-pen) bt Greuther Furth 1 (Leweling 74); Arminia Bielefeld 1 (Laursen 42) lost to Mainz 2 (Lee 25, Burkardt 68).

Serie A: Atalanta 2 (Zapata 45+1, De Roon 90+4) drew with Lazio 2 (Pedro 18, Immobile 74).

Friday: Bundesliga: Hoffenheim 2 (Kramaric 19, Rudy 36) bt Hertha Berlin 0.


