Chaos reigns as FC Bengaluru United pips Bengaluru FC

Red card to defender Harpreet leads to brawl involving BFC camp, BDFA officials and referees

An injury-time winner from Ronaldo Oliviera helped FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) edge out Bengaluru FC (BFC) 3-2, but the exciting BDFA super division football league match ended in an all-out brawl which required police intervention.

Immediately after the final whistle, BFC defender Harpreet Singh was shown the red card for arguing with the referee. While leaving the pitch, a frustrated Harpreet kicked fourth official Kamala Kumar, a tournament official stated. Kumar, not one to turn the other cheek, sought payback.

This ignited a brawl which involved members from the BFC camp — players, coaching staff and team officials — BDFA officials, referees and even a few spectators.

Running for cover

Head referee Suresh Devaraj, assistant referees R. Mohan and Maria Tony and Kamala were escorted to the referee room. Just when things seemed to calm down, a BFC official entered the room and got into a physical altercation with a referee.

The crowd which gathered outside the room to watch the melee ran for cover when a raging unidentified man flung a huge stone through the glass panes and into the room.

The stone did not hit anyone in the crowd or the referees. BDFA officials, however, stated that the unsavoury happenings left a referee with minor injuries.

The police was called to settle matters, and to safely escort the referees to their homes. BDFA officials stated that action will be taken against all offending parties based on the referee’s report.

The on-field action was electric, with BFC needing a win to clinch the title. BFC fought hard, but a sweetly-struck volley from Ronaldo Oliviera deep into injury-time gave FCBU three points and a spot on the top of the points table.

Tempers flared when BFC was denied a couple of claims for handball. And when Harpreet got the marching orders, the red mist descended.

Other result: Bangalore Dream United FC 2 (Dorjee 52, John Karen 54) bt Income Tax 1 (Amal 17).