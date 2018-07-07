Chance not on Brazil’s side: Tite

Brazil coach Tite felt a terrible bitterness after it was knocked out of the World Cup by Belgium and said his side never got the breaks in an enthralling end-to-end contest.

“Football has a randomness but I don’t like to talk about luck,” he said. “When it is on our side it is a polite way of putting down the opponent. So I don’t believe in luck. Was Courtois lucky? No, he was great. It hit the woodwork, what can you do. Belgium were competent and effective.

“Randomness, accidents, they happen. And today they happened. It hurts to say that. That is not to undermine Belgium, who are a great team. But chance was cruel to us. It was so hard and it is very hard to accept.

“We had the upper hand for two-thirds of the game, a very high quality game,” he said. “Belgium turned their chances into goals.

“We had 17 shots on targets and these figures needed to be translated. It was a technical game and if you like football you have to watch this game. If you are not emotionally invested then you can say what a match as it had everything, goals, transitions, great saves.